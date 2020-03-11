This was the beginning of Diego Boneta in the show

Share it:

Diego Boneta, who is already recording the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, has achieved more fame with his participation in the first part of this project that has marked his life.

Diego Boneta was born on November 29, 1990 in Mexico City, and according to information on Wikipedia, since childhood he was attracted to the world of entertainment.

He was 12 years old when he participated in the Fame Code show and achieved first place. After this achievement, he integrates with the recordings of the children's soap opera Alegrijes y Rebujos, where he begins to be recognized.

Then he was part of the soap opera Rebelde, between 2005 and 2006 and by that same time he released his first album More, with which he achieved Gold Record in Chile and Brazil.









Diego toured as a soloist with the RBD musical group, visiting Latin America, Europe and the United States, that same year nominated for MTV Latin America in the Best Revelation category.

When moving to Miami, he manages to work Pretty Little Liars, 90210, Zeke & Luther and in the famous movie Mean Girls 2; then, in 2012, he stars in the Rock of Ages film next to Tom Cruise.









Boneta has managed to participate in other Hollywood productions, including Birth of a Legend, Before I Fall and in the series The Dovekeepers and Jane The Virgin.

During 2019, Terminator: Final Destination was premiered, where he had an important participation and acted alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.