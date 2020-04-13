This was the alternative ending of Black Widow in 'Endgame'

Share it:

By now every Marvel fan will know what was the fate of Natasha Romanoff in 'Avengers: Endgame'. If not, don't read on, for your sake. Well, a version just came out alternative of the last scene that Black Widow left us.

Undoubtedly the death of the character played byScarlett Johansson It was one of the most controversial decisions aroused in the fandom. No one expected the Avenger's farewell, and less so. But we can no longer turn back time or change what happened, just look forward and wait for the (now next November) arrival of 'Black Widow' to see the former Russian spy in action again. Although in the meantime, we can find out what other ending was shuffled for a while for the character.

Remember that Natasha's death in 'Endgame' took place in Act 2, when she threw herself into the void in order to recover the Soul gem, after a discussion with his companion Hawkeye deciding who should be the one to sacrifice himself. This alternative version leaves the intimate and emotional side of the moment between both friends a little more aside and opts for a fall into the void that is the result of "logic", as you can see below:

There is no message here in the stillness of the precipice where the Avenger points out to her friend that he must survive in order to have a chance to get his family back. No, here her death is the result of logic, of the inevitable, of the "lesser evil", since it has already been shot several times by Thanos' henchmen and her ending has been dictated by others, not by herself.