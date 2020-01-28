This was Thalía and Tommy Mottola's blind date

Share it:

One of the most solid couples of the show is undoubtedly that of Tommy Mottola and Thalía, since they have been married for several years, they also fathered two children who have been very popular because we have seen them on their mother's social networks.

But many wonder how it was that the now husbands met and it was through a blind date by producer Emilio Estefan, who convinced both of them to get to know each other as they went through very bad times during that time.

It was in the luxurious Escalinate restaurant in New York City, where the meeting took place, so they immediately clicked, in addition Mottola was dazzled by the beauty of Thalia who has always been one of the most desired women of the show.

"Once I was in New York I, finishing a low-budget movie that I did, spoke to Emilio on the last day and said 'hey Emilio this is where your friend lives so much you mention me well look tomorrow is my last day here in New York tell him that if he wants to find me for just drinks okey he spoke… "Thalia said in an interview.

Meanwhile the fans of the singer continue to congratulate this love story that is already several years old and to date they have not entered the eye of the hurricane because of problems.

"So charismatic and always full of positivism," "I forget how beautiful inside she is like outside! She is a star for all Hispanics," "Beautiful Thalia. And what a beautiful marriage to Tommy Mottola hopefully they last longer. "they wrote to both.