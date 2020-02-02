Entertainment

This was going to be the original supreme intelligence

February 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Whenever something adapts, for the sake of adaptation, changes have to be made. The more courage there is at the time of making them, the more chances that the adaptation will work out well. Of course, you will always have to face fans who don't understand these changes and just want fidelity. The comics, which are already visual in themselves, always face that problem in their transfer to the cinema. However, with the passing of the years and the adaptations, the public has become accustomed and admit the changes in the protagonist's uniform or the design of rivals, for putting two of the most conflicting examples.

The latter is what happened precisely in 'Captain Marvel' and that we have discovered thanks to MCU Cosmic and the extras of the edition The box of infinity. In the film, Carol Danvers gradually faces the superior Intelligence of the Kree, Until defeating her. In the movie, this takes the form of Annette Bening, who also plays Carol's teacher in the movie, a familiar appearance against which the protagonist has a hard time facing due to emotional connections. This is interesting, do not clue too much and it helps us to tell us a lot about Carol's past and to show us her emotional development. In the comics, however, it is a giant green head.

Captain Marvel Supreme IntelligenceMarvel studios

Although the final result is undoubtedly finer, more subtle and full of content, the initial plan of the film was that of the comic. As it should be done in any adaptation, it started from it until finding something that was more convenient. Production designer Andy Nicholson explained to Comicbook the reasons for this character's evolution:

We developed an idea in which there was a large space pool at the bottom of the room, from which the giant green head came out. I think that for the final sequence of the film, this would have confused us from where we had to have the focus, that the shows would have overcome the true meaning of what we were doing, which was to talk about the development of Carol Danvers and its transformation into Captain Marvel .

