This was going to be the original supreme intelligence

Whenever something adapts, for the sake of adaptation, changes have to be made. The more courage there is at the time of making them, the more chances that the adaptation will work out well. Of course, you will always have to face fans who don't understand these changes and just want fidelity. The comics, which are already visual in themselves, always face that problem in their transfer to the cinema. However, with the passing of the years and the adaptations, the public has become accustomed and admit the changes in the protagonist's uniform or the design of rivals, for putting two of the most conflicting examples.

The latter is what happened precisely in 'Captain Marvel' and that we have discovered thanks to MCU Cosmic and the extras of the edition The box of infinity. In the film, Carol Danvers gradually faces the superior Intelligence of the Kree, Until defeating her. In the movie, this takes the form of Annette Bening, who also plays Carol's teacher in the movie, a familiar appearance against which the protagonist has a hard time facing due to emotional connections. This is interesting, do not clue too much and it helps us to tell us a lot about Carol's past and to show us her emotional development. In the comics, however, it is a giant green head.