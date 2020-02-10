This was definitely the most awkward moment of the Oscar 2020

Share it:

Within all the events that happened during the gala of the Oscar 2020, we could have crowned many of them as the most uncomfortable of the ceremony. There's the drama known as Brad Pitt coming only to the red carpet – yes, we knew that the chances of another reunion with Jennifer Aniston were minimal, but hope is the last thing lost – or the polyglot performance of the soundtrack of 'Frozen '2 where they referred to the language of the extriunfita Gisela as ‘Castilian’ (🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️). Instead, it was another ‘performance’ that left us speechless. Not only to us, but also to the public that crowded in the seats of the Dolby Theater.

The interpreter of it was, nothing more and nothing less, than Eminem. The rapper so fashionable at the beginning of the 21st century took the stage to perform just one of the songs that he requested at the time: ‘Lose yourself’. The reason was that just 17 years ago that topic won a statuette for the movie ‘8 miles’. The meaning, very beautiful. Now, the faces of the guests when they saw him appear …

The reaction of the Oscar 2020 public to the performance of Eminem

Are we or Billie Eilish and her brother Do they have the face of thinking what's up? Although this is better, than Martin Scorsese falling asleep…

The faces Juan, graphic the faces.

But man, not everything was long and naughty faces between prize and prize. Some of the guests enjoyed Eminem. Look how the little heads were tilted from left to right to the beat! And even some arms rose.

We leave you the Eminem performance at the Oscars 2020 so that you judge yourself. Until the next awards!