This viral ‘meme sobre about Bridget Jones is going to make you freak out

'The diaryof Bridget Jones' it was released in 2001. The film, inspired by the eponymous book – released in 1996 – presented a 32 year old single woman that she felt pressured by society because of her condition and that she wanted to find love. Bridget He lived alone, had a permanent job at a public relations agency, enjoyed the company of wonderful friends and felt free to come and go without explaining to anyone.

And, although this is a paradigm that we yearn for a great majority of women today, 25 years ago it was a failure because, indeed, there was no man in his life. Thus, a 'twittera' launched a 'post' that went viral and has made us reflect a lot on how society has evolved and everything that feminism has advanced.

To start, having a fixed contract in a job is today a utopia for a wide range of 'millennials'. In that sense and many others, living alone is practically impossible, especially if you decide to live in a city (where, paradoxically, the greatest number of job opportunities are located). And finally, the fact that being single at 32 today it is not a 'failure', evidence that more vital situations are conceived for women (she is no longer the 'spinster' and he 'the golden single', at least, there is more violet review and conversation about this).

Definitely, watch the movie with the violet glasses It is an experience that we recommend (you already have a plan for this weekend, #yas!). Also, analyzing the character of Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) will be your best hobby.