This video of Stormi singing ‘Rise and Shine’ will put you in a good mood at the moment

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At this point, we have to say something very serious: Stormi is the best thing that has happened to us in a long time. Seriously, this girl is able to cheer you up even on the worst day of your life, how can she be so funny? You may think that we are exaggerating, but it is that Kylie Jenner's daughter It only gives us reasons to talk about it. Only three days ago we were leaving with a video in which he refuses to call Kardashian "mom", not to mention when they recorded their dowries doing ‘snow’ and it went viral for weeks.

As if that were not enough, we can not stop laughing with the memes of Twitter, which has baptized the little girl as ‘La Chubascos’. The truth is that if we had such a cute daughter, we would also rethink a birthday party like the one Travis Scott and Kylie did last week. And it is that she does not deserve less a girl who is only two years old already has her own makeup line.

We don't get tired of seeing Stormi Webster in action. And today we woke up with a new video that has put us in a good mood instantly. This time, Kylie's daughter has started singing (microphone in hand, of course) ‘Rise and Shine’, the lullaby that her mother sings to her and that has already gone viral several times. You need to see it.

Please, we don't know if we love the song more (which is just two words, let's remember it) or the sound test that a village orchestra does previously. We liked it so much that we are considering putting it as an alarm clock sound. It would be an infallible method to get up on Mondays, think about it.

P.D .: If you are still not clear who is whose daughter in the Kardashian family, it's time to learn it with this video: