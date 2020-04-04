This video demonstrates the serious problem of Call of Duty: Warzone with cheats.

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The players of Call of Duty: Warzone They have been complaining for weeks about what it is like to play Activision's new free battle royale due to the overpopulation of cheats who are coming to the game by removing the payment barrier.

Not even having eliminated more than 50,000 players permanently has helped some players end up sneaking in with some type of modification that allows them to gain an advantage over the rest of the room.

In this clip from a live by Nadeshot, founder of the competitive team 100Thieves, you can see how a player takes more than 30 casualties in a Warzone game and the reason is soon discovered.

A perfect example of what happens to your game when you don't have a good anti-cheat. @Nadeshot pic.twitter.com/118VoerOve – Blake Robbins (@blakeir) April 1, 2020

Auto-targeting is one of the most common traps, and it's easy to get mad if you watch this video clip and have ever played this or any other competitive title. Many of the users of these traps often try to camouflage them by making the targeting automatic but difficult to perceive. In this case the player's rifle is like a magnet aimed at any enemy on the screen. It is one of the most exaggerated uses of AutoAim that we have seen in a long time.

The problem here is that the Infinity Ward trap filter is not doing its job and since this player usually has several per game, this makes an experience like the battle royale where the ability and ability to handle tension (in addition to have a little luck) are vital to become unbearable.

Seen on DualShockers.