This video by Yolanda Ramos imitating Daenerys Targaryen is the best you'll see today

We recognize it openly: since Noemí Argüelles landed in our lives thanks to the Netflix series ‘Paquita Salas’, nothing has been the same again. And that is something that Yolanda Ramos, the actress who gives her life masterfully, she also knows. Therefore, during its last commercial announcement, it has mixed the irreverent temperament of the Divacel seller with the power of Daenerys Targaryen ('Game of Thrones'). Yes, as you hear it, the simulation has gotten out of hand.

The spot belongs to the social network Badoo, a platform that apparently has enough of the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, which along with her inseparable Jon Snow Nevadito reads the worst sexist comments found on the internet, on an alternate internet belonging to that time, of course. The result is not wasted, take a look!

“Would it be funny if you made these comments to your grandmothers, your mothers, your daughters? No, because hate doesn't make a damn funny ”

So he tries to make the so-called ‘gentlemen’ or ‘cuñaos’ cut off and avoid slandering any woman through a screen. A challenge that, between laughter and laughter, looks necessary and almost utopian. What would happen to us if we didn't have Yolanda Targaryen to speak loudly and clearly …

By the way, we could already have some more information about the fourth season of ‘Paquita Salas’, that its creators, the Javis, have not yet released a pledge about the new episodes. Ahem! 😅