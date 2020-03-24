 This Sunday there could be no new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl

Share it:

Last night a new episode of the series aired "Supergirl" Y "Batwoman", following the already planned programming of the chain The CW. However, after the broadcast of the respective 5 × 16 episodes: "Alex in Wonderland" and 1 × 16: "Through the Looking-Glass", the usual promo was not shown which serves as a hook for the next chapter.

Theoretically, the new 5 × 17 chapters were scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday 29: "Deus Lex Machina" and 1 × 17: "A Narrow Escape" of each, but the absence of promo makes us think that the chain has changed its mind regarding its broadcast. That is to say, it's unclear when the next episode of the Arrowverse superheroes will air.

We understand that something similar has happened to what happened "The Flash" Y DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, that there has been a change of plans in the face of the coronavirus crisis and there will be a couple of episodes. Tomorrow, March 24, there will be no new episode of these other two series and we will have to wait until April 7 to have a new chapter. We assume the same has happened with "Supergirl" Y "Batwoman" but the unknown is, when will the superheroines return.