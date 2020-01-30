This stop-motion short from Cuphead also left Studio MDHR stunned

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although two and a half years have passed since the launch, Cuphead continues to thrill and inspire fans around the world. Among the many there is also David Garcia, an animator specialized in the stop motion technique who has created a wonderful animated short film that has left even Studio MDHR, the team responsible for the game, stunned.

"Words can hardly describe our reaction when we saw this incredible video by David Garcia", write the guys from Studio MDHR on Twitter. The animator, who is known as Davy Productions on YouTube, used i Cuphead toys produced by Todd McFarlane, and in about four months of work he gave sight to stop motion short titled Chaotic Casino. Just under a minute and fifty long, it features Cuphead and Mugman, who go to Devil's Casino to make a bet with the Devil, to whom they ask in exchange for all the wealth they can imagine. The images, in these cases, are worth a thousand words, therefore we leave you to the vision of the short film that we have attached at the top of this news.

Cuphead can be purchased on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Studio MDHR is currently working on the DLC The Last Delicious Course: initially scheduled for 2019, it has been postponed to 2020 to ensure the best possible quality and avoid unpleasant crunch times. The official Cuphead arbook published by Dark Horse Comics was also recently announced.