“This situation is the case”: Has Dani Alfaro already indicated the abuse he suffered in Badabun?

Since a few days ago Badabun, a network and channel of Youtube, is in the eye of the hurricane, as the CEO and partners they have been accused of mistreating youtubers They have worked for them.

The theme became a trend for several days in Twitter, since five extalents exposed their cases and became viral.

Alex Flores, Kim Shantal, Queen Buenrostro, Kevin Achutegui and Dani Alfaro explained that Badabun exercised psychological abuse against him, as well as labor and sexual harassment.

However, before all this happened, the Golden Scorpion recorded a video with Dani Y Carolina Diaz, who supposedly continues to work for the company.

In their collaboration, the two young women reported that due to the pressure they were exerted, so They had a psychologist at the company.

Is that, if this situation swaps. Imagine, you have to deal with yourself first and then you have to deal with millions of people, and their thoughts, and they think about you, ”Dani confessed.

Both explained that it is very difficult to deal with haters and critics on the Internet, however, tried to cope with it, although there were days when it is more difficult.

Dani said that mental health is very important in the middle, since youtubers could get killed.

I think that mental health is something super important this way, because if I don't believe everyone was dead. ”

The extalent of Badabun also narrated that when he finished with her boyfriend Leo Ozuna he wanted to abandon his life as youtuber.

(Video posted on YouTube on December 10, 2019 by PelucheEn ElEstuche)

