         This short focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi is a wonderful love letter to Star Wars and its fans

Right now we are in a transitional stage in terms of Star wars as part of Disney. On the one hand we have the closure of the so-called 'Skywalker Saga' and its dose of controversy, and on the other the beginning of a promising future with the 'live-action' series as the successful 'The Mandalorian'. But at the same time the fervent spirit of the fans is maintained, who continue to build stories around this wonderful universe.

The most recent example of this is 'Kenobi', a 'fan film' in short film format that explores for less than 15 minutes part of the story of one of the most important Star Wars characters.

History puts us in Tatooine, where Owen and Beru Lars are already in charge of a little Luke Skywalker, while self-exiled Ben Kenobi seeks to leave his past behind Anakin's "death". Here Obi-Wan tries to forget and put aside all his Jedi training and start from scratch, although as we will see, this will be extremely complicated.

As we know, Obi-Wan Kenobi will have his own series on Disney + with the return of Ewan McGregor. But before that happens we have this little short that does not bet on the spectacular or the effects, but for a simple story that takes advantage of its scenarios and certain objects that are perfect winks to the saga.

'Kenobi' was created by fans for fans, and it is a project that represented more than a year between planning and filming. It was directed by Jason Satterlund, who has directed films, commercials and television series for the past 25 years. While the script was in charge of Rob Harmon and Jamie Costa.

It is worth mentioning that Jamie Costa also acts as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and defines himself as "one of the greatest Star Wars fans". In fact, Costa has participated in other short films and projects related to the saga, but without being related to Disney or Lucasfilm.

The short film 'Kenobi' has received very good reviews and comments from fans. In addition, just a few days after its release, exceeds two million views on YouTube.