'This shit surpasses me', the first trailer of the new Netflix

Very brief, but very funny. We talk to you about first trailer that Netflix has just released from its new series teen, 'This shit surpasses me' ('I Am Not Okay With This'), based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman of the same title. In this we can see its protagonist, Sydney, a 15-year-old girl played by the increasingly rising Sophia Lillis, who is on her way to the institute when her neighbor stops her with her car, played by her 'IT' colleague, Wyatt Oleff, giving rise to a curious and fun moment.





'This shit surpasses me' has been directed by Jonathan Entwistle, responsible for the great adaptation of another Forsman book, 'The End of the F *** ing World', giving us an idea of ​​what we can expect in this new project. And if this was not enough, the producers of 'Stranger Things', Dan Cohen and Shawn Levy, have also been part of the production in collaboration with 21 Laps. What we can find in this is basically a chronicle of the ups and downs of a young woman teenager who does not get along with his mother and who discovers that he has telekinetic powers, Proposal, at least, interesting.

Netflix

The series will consist of eight episodes of 30 minutes, and with Lillis we will have completing the cast to Oleff, who will play the awkward Sydney neighbor, Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant ('The Good Wife') as Sydney's closest friend, Dina, and Kathleen Rose Perkins ('The pact') as the mother of the protagonist. Also, in this first season, both Aidan Wojtak-Hissong how Richard Ellis They will have recurring papers.

'This shit surpasses me' will be available on the platform from next February 26.