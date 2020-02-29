'This shit surpasses me', season 2: trailer, premiere, cast

Share it:

Spoilers of the first season of 'This shit surpasses me' below.

Pittsburg will never be the same, especially after the bloody end of the first season of 'This shit em overcomes'. The new series teen Netflix's supernatural has managed to conquer us with the life of Sydney and his friends, but if we did not expect something it was that crazy end of the season. That is why we are already looking forward to the announcement of the second installment, and this is all we know about it, for now.

'This shit surpasses me', season 2, when does it premiere?

Since this "dramedia" has just been released on Netflix, it is a bit early to know if it will return in another season, although we have all our hopes set on it. It seems that we have a little left to discover what will happen to Syd, Dina and Stanley after the dance.

Netflix

'This shit surpasses me', season 2, when will filming begin?

Although the series has not yet been renewed, there is a great possibility that its filming will begin again just after the official announcement of its renewal. The first season began filming in June 2019, so the boys may return to the load this summer.

'This shit beats me', season 2, who will return?

If the series returns for a second season, we hope to see Syd, Dina and Stanley safe again. Who will surely not return is Brad, to whom Syd flew his head (literally) at the end of the first season, leaving us all in shock. But you already know the magic of television, this can always return in flashbacks.

Netflix

'This shit beats me', season 2, what will it be about?

The series ended with a bloody Sydney in the woods after the head of the dance moment, a place where a mysterious stranger approaches and tells him that "everyone should fear her". While we are still not sure who this new character is, it seems that he will have an important role in resolving doubts about Sydney's powers, and we assume he will have some relationship with his dead father.

If Netflix finally renews the series, the logical point is that we have practically another year still ahead before we can see it. Time to time, and patience.