'This shit surpasses me', official trailer for the new Netflix

After watching its first and fun breakthrough, Netflix has just launched the official final trailer of his new series teen, 'This shit surpasses me' ('I Am Not Okay With This'), based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman of the same title. In this we can see what awaits us in his first season, which will surely delight the most adept at 'Stranger Things' and in which, once again, Sophia Lillis will conquer us with this new role in her interesting career.

In addition, we must mention that 'This shit surpasses me' has been directed by Jonathan Entwistle, responsible for the great adaptation of another Forsman book, 'The End of the F *** ing World'. And if this was not enough, the producers of 'Stranger Things', Dan Cohen and Shawn Levy, have also been part of the production in collaboration with 21 Laps. What we can find in this is basically a chronicle of the ups and downs of a young woman teenager who does not get along with his mother and who discovers that he has telekinetic powers, Proposal, at least, interesting.

The series will consist of eight episodes of 30 minutes, and with Lillis we will have completing the cast to Wyatt Oleff, who will play the awkward Sydney neighbor, Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant ('The Good Wife') as Sydney's closest friend, Dina, and Kathleen Rose Perkins ('The pact') as the mother of the protagonist. Also, in this first season, both Aidan Wojtak-Hissong how Richard Ellis They will have recurring papers.

'This shit surpasses me' will be available on the platform from next February 26.