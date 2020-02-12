'This shit surpasses me', new poster of the new Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that we have finished the third season of 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina', and while we look forward to the third installment of 'Elite', we need a new series to get hooked on, something Netflix seems to be very aware of, and for which It already has a solution. Your new t serieseen opens this February, and after its first breakthrough, today we have a new and bloody poster of 'This shit surpasses me' ('I Am Not Okay With This').

Netflix





In the poster we can see the protagonist of it, Sophia Lillis, full of blood in the middle of the street in what seems to be a clear tribute to 'Carrie', especially if we consider that the series tells the story of a young teenager, Sydney, who does not get along with her mother and who discovers that she has telekinetic powers, something quite similar to Stephen King's novel.

'This shit surpasses me' is based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman of the same title and has been directed by Jonathan Entwistle, responsible for the great adaptation of another Forsman book, 'The End of the F *** ing World'. In addition, the producers of 'Stranger Things', Dan Cohen and Shawn Levy, have also been part of the production in collaboration with 21 Laps.

The series will consist of eight episodes of 30 minutes, and with Lillis we will have completing the cast to Wyatt Oleff, who will play the awkward Sydney neighbor, Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant ('The Good Wife') as Sydney's closest friend, Dina, and Kathleen Rose Perkins ('The pact') as the mother of the protagonist. Also, in this first season, both Aidan Wojtak-Hissong how Richard Ellis They will have recurring papers.

'This shit surpasses me' will be available on the platform from next February 26.