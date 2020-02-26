This shit surpasses me (2020). Review: Lovely Netflix Series

Share it:

Two things can happen when watching 'This shit surpasses me' (I am not okay with this), the new Netflix series that adapts the homonymous comic from the creator of 'The end of the f *** ing world', Charles Forsman: that you see that love for the past (the eighties) as a potentiating ingredient of the series or that, on the contrary, you see everything as a pastiche of things already seen.

In any case I already anticipate that The main reason to stay is Sophie Lillis ('It'), the protagonist of this small and compact drama (seven episodes of twenty-five minutes each) in which he embodies Syd, a bored teenager in a boring town. At the rhythm of our protagonist, we will soon discover that he possesses psychic powers in a sort of history of origins.

In the cast they are also Wyatt Oleff like Stanley, neighbor of Syd; Sofia Bryant like Dina, her best friend; Kathleen Rose Perkins like Maggie, her mother; Aidan Wotjak-Hissong like Liam, the little brother and Richard Ellis like Brad, Dina's girlfriend.

Syd is the center of the series and Lillis is formidable incarnating her. It is magnetic and manages to transmit at all times the precise emotion, from its insecurities to its outbreaks of anger and sadness. He has his complexes and his traumas, with the suicide of his father being the painful taboo subject in the family and a puzzle to solve.

Super powers and customs

But, despite having these teenage elements with powers and trauma to overcome, 'This shit surpasses me' It is shown as a costumbrista series and a journey through maturity and psyche of the protagonist. Something that, I emphasize, is by far what most charm and interest brings to this series.

All this with a visual aspect and narrative style that It will remind us a lot of 'The End of the F *** ing World', not in vain share not only the author of the original work but also director (Jonathan Entwistle). On the other hand, the script is also, next to Entwistle, Christy Hall, a duo who does not know very well how to take this story.

Or, at least, we are facing a series that reminds us of so many previous fictions (from 'The club of the five' to 'Carrie' even through 'School of young murderers') that one notices the lack of originality. What an eye, that for aesthetics, gender and eighties love, It is easy to fall on common ground with many of these tapes, the problem is how to fall on them.

Being a fairly small series (you barely leave Syd and her best friends Stan and Dina) its flaws are more obvious. But the good chosen cast manages, in turn, to enhance the slight virtues of 'This shit surpasses me', causing us to be aware of the plot's evolution.

In short, even being an entertaining and even charming series, if 'This shit surpasses me' I would have known how to get out of its references I think we would be talking about a completely different series. I don't know if better or worse, but at least a less lazy and even more fascinating youth fiction would be.