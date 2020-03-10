This serum of ‘The Ordinary’, Kim Kardashian’s favorite brand, is all you need in your routine

Share it:

This serum of ‘The Ordinary’, a brand of which Kim Kardashian is a fan, is number one in sales in the United States and will soon be in Spain.

If we are fans of someone, it's from Kim Kardashian In Cosmo we follow everything that happens at the home of our favorite ‘influencer’ and much more of the beauty products that she uses in her beauty routine to have her face like a real doll. Thanks to her, we discovered the ‘The Ordinary’ signature wrinkle serum which has become one of our essentials. But now the same brand (which is 100% vegan, without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil and other doubtful compounds), has been placed in the number one sales in the United States Sephora with a new product whose fundamental ingredient is hyaluronic acid This is ‘2% Hyaluronic Acid + B5’, a moisturizing formula based on this element of ultrapure vegan origin.

Any ‘beautyadicta’ knows that hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C are the things that really work in beauty products. The weight of the first ingredient is what determines your ability to act with greater or lesser depth on the skin. This Ord The Ordinary ’serum contains three different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, as well as a new generation crosslinked polymer that offers multilayer hydration (on the surface and in greater depth). In addition, one of the problems that has such a high concentration of hyaluronic acid is dry skin, but this is supplemented by the presence of vitamin B5, which enhances the hydration of the surface of the dermis.

So you should use this serum of Kim Karsahian's favorite brand

This serum of ‘The Ordinary’ is not to replace your moisturizer, you should use it in the morning and at night before applying it. It is one more element in your daily ‘beauty’ routine.

But we still have not told you the best of this new product and it is the price, since it costs 6.55 euros. So having in your bathroom the same as Kim Kardashian is not going to be a terrible expense. You won't be able to say the same about your closet.

