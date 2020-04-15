         This Samsung mobile hack improves fingerprint unlock on some phones

Share it:

Do you feel that the unlock by fingerprint of your Samsung Galaxy is not going as fast as it should? Well, at XDA Developers they have found a little trick that can speed up the process. And it is very easy to do, you can also try it.

Unlocking the phone is usually a matter of moments when the fingerprint is configured. It is not customary to delay more than a second, but here the hardware of the phone has a noticeable influence. And the Samsung Galaxy can take more than a second, especially mid-range mobiles and fingerprint reader under the screen. Do you want to try to speed up the process? Well, they have discovered a little trick that can be used for your phone.

Disable biometric sensor power optimization

Not all Samsung Galaxy unlock the screen with the same speed since this depends on the type of sensor, its quality and the hardware that processes the biometric information. This security check process takes a few moments, which can take a long time, especially when you have to put your finger on the sensor several times because it does not read the fingerprint correctly. This usually occurs in optical fingerprint readers under the screen.

Although the trick may work for you, there is no guarantee that your Samsung Galaxy fingerprint unlock will actually speed up. However, you don't lose anything by trying either, you just have to do the following:

Access the settings of your Samsung Galaxy and search ' Optimize battery usage 'at the top, where the magnifying glass icon.

'at the top, where the magnifying glass icon. Access the optimization options and select 'All' from the top menu, where it says 'Apps not optimized'.

Now type in the search engine (the magnifying glass above) 'biometrics'. The system will suggest an application, click on it.

Turn off optimization: Now your fingerprint reader should go faster.

Battery optimization should be disabled

The acceleration of the unlock is not safe since there is a wide variety of combinations for the hardware and software of the Samsung Galaxy, not all of them work. In our case we have tested it on a Samsung Galaxy A71 and we have noticed some speed, especially when it comes to efficiency by reading the footprint: unlocking takes slightly less time, also fewer attempts. As we said, it is best that you try it on your phone and values ​​if the trick works for you: by trying you lose nothing.

