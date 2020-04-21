This poster imagines the fifth Avengers movie with Captain Marvel at the helm

Share it:

The formation known as The Avengers has undergone considerable changes after what happened in Avengers: Endgame and if they re-team, it will have to be with a new template of new and known heroes. That is what an artist wanted to imagine with a poster that has gone viral.

This montage of Yadvender Singh Rana is based on rumors that the fifth Avengers movie will be based on The New Avengers and that it will have Captain Marvel as the leader of the formation. It is currently one of its strongest members, as was demonstrated in the final battle of Endgame.

Some of his allies in this dream montage are Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Gamora, Nebula, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, The Wasp, Doctor Strange and Mantis, who form a cast that we would not mind seeing in action.

It is practically impossible that these are the heroes that are part of a hypothetical movie dedicated to The New Avengers, because by 2022 (the year in which Captain Marvel 2 will be released) we will have already seen many new characters debut at the UCM and it is they who I am sure that they occupy a good part of the future workforce of this organization. Still the poster is still fantastic.