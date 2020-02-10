This photo that Gigi Hadid shared on Instagram is proof that he has returned with Zayn Malik

Share it:

Rumors of the couple's return came at the beginning of the year, when we caught them walking hand in hand in New York.

The model has wanted to clarify it and has done it with a very cute photo.

That of Gigi Hadid Y Zayn Malik It is a story of comings and goings. Since they started their relationship at the end of 2015 they have left him and have been together again so many times that we have already lost count. Their last break was about a year ago, and of course it wasn't the final one … they are together again! We are very surprised (note the irony). Earlier this year, the couple returned to take a third? quarter? – We are not very clear – opportunity. In fact, we caught them 'in fraganti' for New York with Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. Come on, what has been a full-fledged double date. What were speculations about his reconciliation It is now a reality, because the model itself He has confirmed it in his 'stories' with a photo that has touched us a lot.

Let's see, they never stopped being in touch. The couple had spent months exchanging 'likes' on Instagram, and watch out, because even Zayn got to put "I love" Gigi on Twitter when they weren't even together (at least officially, of course). The classic yes but no. Now, Gigi has wanted to settle the rumors and tell the world that yes, that he is with Zayn again.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship is more alive than ever: here is the proof of their reconciliation

The model has shared a tender image of her bedside table, which shows that has a Polaroid type photo with Zayn. A snapshot to which he added a message: 'Bedside', showing that the singer is again very present in his life. Very close to her, next to her bed. How cute

Now yes, Zigi is real again. Is this the definitive one? We hope so, because we love this couple.