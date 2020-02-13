Entertainment

This photo of Lady Gaga without makeup and with pink hair has made us almost not recognize her

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Lady Gaga without makeup on an Instagram photo.

Vera AndersonGetty Images

  • Lady Gaga is natural in a ‘selfie‘ without makeup in which she has completely conquered us.

    Another day that passes when we don't have new music from Lady Gaga. A sad circumstance that was rumored was going to end this month of February, date in which it was anticipated that the diva would launch to the market what would be his first album in four years. Although for the moment, he has not released a single ‘single’, although the rumors about an impending work are becoming stronger. Of course, even if we do not have "hit", the interpreter does support us with new content that "living" also has. The latest, a snapshot of the most natural in which it appears without makeup, with a scruffy pink hair and with discolored eyebrows. Yes, a combination that only the singer of ‘Shallow’ could afford, although if we are sincere it has been difficult for us to recognize her at first.

    Gaga shared this photo with his almost 40 million fans on the social network and titled it concisely, but strikingly: “Sushi !!!!! 🍣💕🧚‍♀️🤗 # 2020 ”. Quickly his followers were revolutionizing when they thought that this could be a discreet clue about the new material, because if not, why the hashtag # 2020?

    New hair, new boyfriend: meet Michael Polansky

    Be that as it may, the truth is that the casual look ’of the most casual thing we liked a lot, although if we delve a little into the portrait we realize that, as always in it, nothing appears randomly. The pastel-colored sweater marries perfectly with the hair, as well as the eyebrows that are almost invisible to the eye show the natural ‘look’ without makeup, an appearance that the queen of eccentricism does not have accustomed us often.

    Recall that this pink hair has been with her for weeks, when she unexpectedly introduced her new boyfriend on social networks, Michael Polansky, the new and attractive Silicon Valley brain that Lady Gaga has taken a look at.

