"This man leaves as a legend", the viral photo of Ernesto Valverde on the day of his dismissal

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
Ernesto Valverde is no longer a coach of FC Barcelona. The Extremaduran coach was dismissed on Monday after several days of tension at Barça and It will be replaced by Quique Setién.

The last minutes of 'txingurri' as coach culé was in training. The club president, Josep María Bartomeu, approached Joan Gamper Sports City to speak with the coach. When the training ended, the dismissal seemed imminent.

Precisely for this reason, an image of Valverde leaving the site caught the attention of social networks. The coach left the training in his car, where he was photographed smiling broadly and saluting.

"He has never laughed in almost three years and leaves the day he was fired. This man leaves as an absolute legend ", It has been the comment of Ibai Llanos widely shared on Twitter.

