This is why Rey so easily beat Kylo Ren

March 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
Everything happens for a reason. It is true that that fight scene in which King He showed off his fighting skills the first time he was a little surreal. Who believed that a young woman who has never wielded a sword in her entire life so easily defeats the new Dark Side master who has been training her entire life? Well it was. 'The Force Awakens' left us with a Ben Solo injured and crying on the ground as Rey escaped after demonstrating his saber handling. Well now Star wars She wanted to explain why it was so easy for her to win in the match. Because there is an explanation.

Everything is in the new novel from 'The Rise of Skwalker' published by Penguin Random House, where we can confirm and deny theories (like that kiss between the protagonists at the end: no, it was not romantic) and understand some aspects. An image is worth a thousand words, it is said, but in the end, there is no better way to explain something than with the words (adequate, of course). Well, without going through the branches, it turns out that the key to everything is Chewie. There has been a lot of talk about it being the wookiee who actually shot Kylo after he cold-bloodedly killed Han Solo (Harrison Ford). And yes friends, it turns out that young Ben faced Rey already with a shot taken. And of course, no matter how strong you are, that means having lost blood, reflexes and being in a quite disadvantaged position.

As the novel specifies, it is in the interrogation that Kylo does to Chewie when he says: "I haven't forgotten that you shot me. That wound caused my defeat against Rey. Had she been in shape, the scavenger would never have had that advantage"

And now everything makes much more sense. Or not?

