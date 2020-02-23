This is what the actors will charge for the HBO meeting

Share it:

The news jumped this week and more than one was choked on breakfast cereals: 'Friends' returns! One of the most mythical series in the recent history of American television, which has become a worldwide phenomenon, will return to a special episode in May in HBO Max, the new HBO streaming platform that opens in May. And, what better than this highly anticipated return to attract subscribers? The company knows the power of the series, that every year is one of the most viewed above any premiere or new phenomenon. For something they snatched the distribution rights to Netflix and now drop this bombshell for which fans can not wait any longer.

But of course, gather Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry Y Matt LeBlanc In the same set it was not an easy task. Nor cheap. According to US media reports, each of the actors and actresses of the cast will charge the sum of 2.5 million dollars For this special meeting.

We still do not know all the details of this meeting (will we see more reunions of old characters? Will it be set in the same places as the original series? Will the future of the characters tell us 15 years later? Will it be something totally new and surprising that not we wait?), so wait wait to know more to prepare for one of the most anticipated moments of the year.