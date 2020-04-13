Entertainment

This is what My Hero Academia's JoJo-style Camie would look like

April 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
The amount of characters and aspiring Heroes presented in My Hero Academia is immense, and during the fourth season of the anime, which ended a few days ago, students from Shiketsu, a rival school of Yuei High School, also returned, such as the charming Camie, to whom a fan decided to dedicate a particular illustration .

In fact, in the image, shared on Reddit by the artist @sCaCcHaN, the student was represented in a pose that undoubtedly recalls the style of Hirohiko Araki, creator of the highly acclaimed series of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures.

Whether you're wearing his school uniform, or his hero costume, Camie always carries a hat Shiketsu badge, an element that the author of the illustration wanted to transform into the hat worn by Jotaro Kujo, protagonist of the third series dedicated to the adventures of the Joestar family, Stardust Crusaders.

In the second part of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, Camie passed the provisional Hero license exam, following unusual recovery courses, also attended by Bakugo and Todoroki. Despite having appeared relatively few times, the heroine who owns the Quirk Glamor, was immediately appreciated by fans, who hope for his return in the future developments of the series created by Kohei Horikoshi.

