This is what Lamberto Quintero's girlfriend looks like today

Sinaloa.- Every January 28 it is impossible not to remember the famous Lamberto Quintero run, played nothing more and nothing less than by Antonio Aguilar.

However, the years have passed and there are still many doubts, what happened to Lamberto Quintero's girlfriend? That woman who witnessed her last moments.

In a video published by youtuber Margarito Music Oficial, we can see what that woman with whom Lambert talked to when he was murdered looks.

Glader Margarita Tapia Zazueta, explained in detail how those moments were immortal after becoming a famous run.









He explained that on January 28, 1976, Lambert arrived at his home, a place that used to function as a restaurant, just after he killed a man when he was on his way.

When he came from Culiacán, he finds an enemy, and kills him in his truck to the boy, and he comes here and enters the house and greets me "

He explained that at that time, other people arrived and warned Lambert to leave the place, because they no longer wanted murders.

This is what Lamberto Quintero / Captura's girlfriend looks like today



Then he replies that he is not leaving, because he swore to my mother that he was going to dwell here in this restaurant "

In the video, Doña Glader commented that Lambert had a ranch called "El Varal", and constantly went to the restaurant to buy food from her workers, that is why she was able to meet him.

It is worth mentioning that the woman commented in the interview that she was afraid of Lambert, because she was unaware of her work.

He always told me, I like you, I love you but you are not going to be for another man but me "

He also commented that despite the fact that the corridor refers to the fact that she met him when he was killed, the events did not happen.

When they shot him, I come from inside, he was with his uncles, I went out and when I saw Lambert trying to cover himself on a pillar, I passed out, they thought they had shot me too "

I finish Gledar Margarita, saying that the corrido brings you very beautiful memories, he even commented that he does not like to hear it only once, but on many occasions.

Remembering is living, he was a very good person, he helped a lot of people "

Currently, Doña Gledar lives in El Salado, Sinaloa, in the same place where Lamberto Quintero was killed.