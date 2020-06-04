This is what is known of the alleged sale of Querétaro to the owners of Atlante

Share it:

Querétaro would remain one more year as White Roosters (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

The changes in Aztec football seem to have no end in sight. In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic that this sport has stopped, Mexican soccer is in plans for a restructuring, starting with the elimination of Ascenso MX.

Now, a historic club could head back to the reflectors of the First Division. This Wednesday night, Different journalistic versions of an alleged sale of the White Roosters of Querétaro came to light, of Liga MX, to the owners of the Colts of Hierro del Atlante, who disputed the second division, now disappeared.

According to an editorial publication of Halftime, a source close to the azulgrana directive assured that there are advanced negotiations for the purchase of Querétaro. In addition, he pointed out that the Blue and Whites would continue to play as White Roosters at said headquarters for another year.

They would want Atlante to return to Mexico City (Photo: Twitter / @AscensoBBVAMX)

After this time lapse, explains the medium, the people of Queretaro would move to Mexico City and change their name to Atlante. However, Carlos Ponce de León, journalist of Record, He expressed that the Colts would only change headquarters to Querétaro.

Later, Ignacio Suárez, a collaborator of Récord, indicated that Atlante's board is studying a change of venue, but remaining in the Expansion League, which will replace Ascenso MX. In this way, he explained, the azulgranas would share a place with the Roosters, while finding a headquarters near the country's capital.

This latest version coincides with that of Rubén Rodríguez, a journalist from Fox Sports. The communicator noted the same as Recordbut added that yes there is a purchase interest, although no formalities.

This Wednesday the interest in a possible sale of the White Roosters was announced (Photo: Mireya Novo / Cuartoscuro)

He indicated that the White roosters will not move from Querétaro at least in the next two years. Also, in case of a purchase of Atlante, it would not be in order to disappear the equipment.

ESPN He pointed out that sources close to the Atlante assured that The coaching staff and the Barça players have already been notified that they will not be in Cancun next season. Likewise, on June 10, in the Assembly of Owners, Pumas, Cruz Azul and América, must give their consent so that the Atlante can play again in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, the only official club source to have said anything about it is Gabriel Solares, President of Atlante, in an interview with Halftime. "The reality is that Atlante will participate in the Expansion League because it is the one that corresponds to us athletically and it is difficult for it to be different"he sentenced.

Greg Taylor, the mastermind behind the case?

Player promoter Greg Taylor would be one of those involved in the change of venue (Photo: Twitter / @AscensoBBVAMX)

ESPN He also gave the possible reason for the Atlante move. He explained that another source revealed to him that its supposed owner, the businessman and player promoter Greg Taylor would seek to be closer to the big clubs he does business with.

In accordance with The Universal, Amir Ibrahim Mohamed, editor of the newspaper The Quintana Roo, revealed conversations where the influence of Greg Taylor in the table of the Colts was noted and the plan for it to appear in First.

Apparently, Taylor bought Atlante and appointed partner Mario Velarde as one of the leaders. This stops for the purchase and sale of players, because "from 2014 to 2017 Taylor controlled 70% of sales in Mexican soccer."

The speculations of ESPN point out that Taylor allegedly could be triangulating money for the representation of footballers. This is because the FIFA guidelines do not allow an individual to receive money for the sale of any player.

