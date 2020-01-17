Entertainment

This is what happens when Rosalia ‘tweets‘ something that identifies the entire planet

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
2019 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals

Steve GranitzGetty Images

Since, back in 2009, the relevance of Twitter In Spain, many of us joined the social network, mainly following large speakers (which, as prescribers and visionaries, opened a profile on the social network).

Much has rained since then, and other platforms have appeared and snatched the crown to Twitter. But, even so, this network has something that we always end up attending, an essence that (although it houses millions of 'haters') hooks. Thus, although it is not the one we use most actively, we do consume it.

If you feel identified with that scenario and you are a fan of RosaliaYou will probably have seen a 'tweet' of his that has gone viral in a matter of minutes, because practically everyone feels the same thing he has expressed.

The viral 'tweet' of Rosalia with which the entire planet is identified

The publication, which is on its way to the 100,000 'retweets', has also raised more than 2,000 replies that revolve around the users' own experiences.

But there is one in particular, very original, which has gone a step further.

This user tells Rosalia that perceives her very sensitive, and asks who is the 'crush', because he has noticed his' likes' in the social network (and attached screenshot).

Rosalia has given 'tweets' of a somewhat explicit account (The crush of your crush), and the discovery of this tweetera has left us with all the hype.

My mother, Rosalia, Who is he / she get him down!

