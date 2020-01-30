This is what Eiza González looked like before her operations

Almost a month of turning 29, Eiza Gonzalez he became nostalgic and shared with his more than 5 million followers a photograph of his childhood.

Through your Instagram account, the actress He shared a photograph in which a smiling hairstyle with braids adorned with a pair of red bows appears.

In the description of his publication, which had almost 150 thousand "likes", Eiza wrote: "Cabroncita"Meanwhile, his followers did not stop praising her beauty, while others compared her to the famous character of Marie Antoinette of the Snows,"Chilidrine"

"The chilindrina! (sic)"; "Cabroncita from small"; “The prettiest ever (sic)”; “Long before the surgeries! 🤔 (sic) ”; “As a child I was already beautiful… (sic)”; "With his original nose (sic)," they wrote.

