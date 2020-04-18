This is what Cable would look like if played by Hugh Jackman at UCM

Share it:

Since the premiere of Logan, the fans of Wolverine, played by Hugh jackmanThey have been wondering if we would see it again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it is unlikely that we will see him again that we will see him again in the skin of the X-Men, there are certain characters that fit quite well with the actor, or so the fans affirm.

Artist SPDRMNKYXXIII, who has already shared an amazing Batman concept recently, has envisioned what Cable would look like with Hugh Jackman's appearance. Although we already saw this character played by Josh Brolin In Deadpool 2, Disney's UCM may have its own version of Cable.

"@thehughjackman as Ultimate Cable. I would really love to see @thehughjackman at UCM in some way. Would you like to see Hugh at UCM?" posted the artist on his personal Instagram account.

Jackman recently spoke to The Daily Beast about his character and the future of the UCM. "Someone else will pick it up and run with it," declared the actor. "He's too good a character not to. It's like you're on the way home and your friend calls you and says, 'Oh man, a new DJ has just arrived and the music is amazing, are you going? And you answer : 'Sounds good but … no'. It will be fine with someone different. "

Will we see Jackman again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If so, he would not be the first actor to repeat with a different character, since Josh Brolin himself was not only Cable, but he spread terror in the Avengers saga in the skin of Thanos.