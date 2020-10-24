This is Us, writers and cast talk about the fifth season

This Is Us, the NBC show usually breaks the hearts of its audience with an emotional drama involving the Pearson through the generations. But season 5 is making cast members excited on set in an even more special way.

“The most heartbreaking thing”, said the star of the series Milo Ventimiglia during a virtual panel, “Is that due to the health and safety guidelines of COVID-19, you can no longer just” drop by the set “to visit some of the other actors while they are working in scenes where you are not present. Everyone is adorable “, he said of his cast colleagues. “During the pandemic there were times when we felt and controlled each other. I am grateful to see them. “



This is a sentiment that will no doubt be shared by the public when This is Us will return for its fifth season on October 27. But not all characters on the show will be happy to see each other, or even interact with each other.

After the quarrel between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) e Kevin (Justin Hartley) in the Season 4 finale which culminated with Kevin saying the worst day of his life was when his parents brought Randall home, the two will be estranged.

The creator of the series Dan Fogelman | pointed out that you are “feel estranged” at the beginning of the series, and it was only over the course of the four seasons that they came close. Season 5 will focus heavily on the aftermath of that “fight that has been built for 40 years between these two boys and now men who grew up in the same house”, he said. “Their battle will be front and center of our premiere and will be front and center of our show for quite some time.”



“It was a calculated statement that Kevin made to Randall”, he has declared Hartley reflecting on the struggle. “‘What he said was going to hurt. When you have such quarrels, it sometimes takes an event to get you together. I don’t know how motivated both men are to reconcile. “



Brown he added that during the production of the first season finale, he had a conversation with Fogelman in which he asked if he was sure he wanted to end the season with an argument (between Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack and Mandy Moore’s Rebecca), and the answer was that sometimes you have to go through the darkness to get to the light.

Fogelman he added that he began work on the first two episodes of season five in February, and made a conscious decision to include both COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement “intertwined in the show”.



“Randall has this moment in the first two episodes which I think is fascinating”, Brown said, noting as a black man who grew up in a white family and is now raising children, he knows the importance of having discussions about race.

But while the show will have many conversations reflecting the very real discussions Americans are having, Fogelman said that “our choice has always been to be apolitical”.

Given the great success, This is Us will have an Italian remake. The cast and crew recently said goodbye to screenwriter Jas Waters who passed away prematurely.