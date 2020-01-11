This is Us, the acclaimed drama, returns with new chapters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It will be this Tuesday, January 14 at 8:30 PM (CDMX time), when the second part of the fourth season of the acclaimed drama "This is Us" is released through FOX Premium Series Latin America, simultaneously with its debut in United States.

A new episode of the FOX Premium Series will be released every Tuesday and will then be available in the FOX app for Premium subscribers. With its innovative and emotional narrative, "This is Us" has transcended the drama of modern television and returns with new episodes to explore the complexity of human relationships through the look of endearing and real characters.

With comings and goings through time, in the first part of the fourth season:

Randall begins to adapt to his life as a councilman in Philadelphia along with Beth and his daughters.

Kate and Toby settle into their new home, trying to make time for their marriage and sharing new experiences with their baby Jack.

Kevin reflects on his past, tries to support those around him and has doubts about himself.

Let test Beth and Randall's trust with a special request and in the past.

Jack meets Rebecca's parents and consolidates his friendship with Miguel.

In the final chapter of the first part of the fourth season, Rebecca visits Randall in Philadelphia and the Pearson family gathers to spend their first Thanksgiving at Randall's house. Everyone is happy with the visit of Jack's brother who for the first time celebrates with the Pearson family. On the other hand, the biological mother of Deja surprises everyone with her recovery and life change and finally, Randall confirms her suspicions about Rebecca's memory problems and decides to hide it from the rest of the family.

Written and produced by Dan Fogelman ("Crazy, Stupid, Love"), "This is Us" follows the story of the Pearson family for decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as a young couple of parents in the 80s, until the adulthood of triplets Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The second part of this season has 9 episodes of an hour; The first three complete deliveries of the series are available in the FOX App for premium subscribers.