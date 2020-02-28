This is the video that Marta Pombo mistakenly shared on Instagram criticizing one of the brands she promotes

Share it:

What a danger social networks have … Our 'cover girl' from the March issue, Shay Mitchell (Emily in the series 'Pretty Little Lies' and Peach in 'You', by Netflix), in her cover interview : "Do not teach something that you are not because in the end you will notice that it is false. The 'followers' ask for authenticity." But it seems that it is not clear to us, since almost all of us insist and strive to give our best face on Instagram. With filter in between, of course. And if it is one of those used by Kylie, much better!

But the truth is that we all screw up sometime, see the videos that you upload at 6 in the morning of a Saturday singing ‘Tusa’ and that you delete as soon as you get up with a hangover on Sunday. Or that ‘selfie’ in which you do not go out very favored that you were going to send to your best friend and end up sharing with all your followers. That is the good material of Instagram, which represents our true "me" and is meat of meme for the ‘haters’.

Well, don't worry, because all those dramites are going to stay in nothing when you know what happened to the ‘influencer’ Marta Pombo. It turns out that María Pombo's sister uploaded a ‘story’ promoting some pancakes that, according to her first words, were delicious: "the dough was very good and, if I'm honest, I've put Nutella." So far so good, a promotional video without more, but the funny thing came next.

"They taste like a diet," says Marta Pombo of the pancakes she promotes on Instagram

Marta wanted to send a much frank ‘story’ to her close friends. In it he confessed – not before putting a filter that put "emosido deceived" on his forehead – the following: "I owe you the truth and nothing but the truth, I could not say that the pancakes tasted diet, there are people to which you will like but not me. But I couldn't leave the brand like that, do you understand me? I had to say something positive. " And, after that sincerity exercise, magic emerged: he pressed the wrong button and He shared the video by mistake with his 381 thousand ‘followers’. ‘BOOM!’

Can you imagine that a brand pays you for saying that their pancakes are amazing and you make that comment public? Surely now that bad ‘selfie’ that instantly saw your ‘crush’ doesn't seem so dramatic anymore, does it? Well, that … #todossomosMarta