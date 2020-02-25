This is the trailer for ‘La Rosalía’, the documentary that will show us the most intimate side of the artist

Share it:

We can already see the trailer of ‘La Rosalía’, the Catalan documentary that sees the light this week.

In this work, directed by Alfred Marroquín, we will learn about personal experiences and what inspired the artist who has already conquered the world.

Have you always wanted to know the story about how a young woman from Sant Esteve Sesrovires became the most important musical icon of her generation? Well, you're in luck, because the Honda car company announced this Tuesday an audiovisual project called ‘La Rosalía’ in which the singer actively participates in a format documentary film where a voice in ‘off’ narrates in first person their personal experiences. If this work meets all our expectations, it would be the most personal material of the interpreter who has been riding between Spain and the United States for months.

In addition, according to the material that we have already seen, a girl will embody Rosalia in her most childish and anonymous stage, so we can expect the occasional recreation of her life as well as unpublished plans recorded on set where the interpreter of ' I swear that 'you dance with your characteristic' look '. This was the tweet announcing the project.

"This week at Honda Backstage, Rosalía 🌹, who presents her unique origin story studying music in Spain and the passion that inspired her to pursue her dreams".

Of course, for now we have no release date, what we do know is that the producers of this material will be Taylor Russo and Elizabeth Lancaster, while the director in command will be Alfred Marroquin, which announced that the work will be released this week.

This documentary confirms once again the international interest that the artist arouses outside of our borders, where no ‘celebrity’ resists her… not even Kylie Jenner herself! So much so that Kim Kardashian's sister invited her to the select and reserved second birthday of her daughter Stormi, where both friends left us great moments for posterity.

Have you been wanting more Rosalia? We leave you with a video that summarizes all the times that the artist wore a tracksuit as if it were a Chanel.