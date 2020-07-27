This is the strict regime that Lionel Messi and the Barcelona team will undergo to win the Champions League

Share it:

Barcelona will resume training this Tuesday (Reuters)

"If we want to fight for the Champions we are going to have to change a lot because we are going to lose the Napoli game too"

Those words came out of Lionel Messi on July 16 after the Barcelona lose to him Osasuna and the Real Madrid he consecrated himself as champion of the League by having overcome the Villarreal. Obviously the team captain culé He was not the only one to notice this situation and that is why the club has devised a plan for the team to best reach the momentous duel against the Italian team for the rematch of the round of 16 of the European competition.

On August 8, the Catalan draw will be played in the Camp Nou your ticket to End 8 of the Champions League What will be celebrated in Portugal. Due to the 1 to 1 harvested against Napoli in Italy before the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, he must then win the rematch or achieve a draw with more than one goal. But access to the quarterfinals is not enough for a club that seeks to become champion so as not to end the season without trophies, so the squad will face a new physical preparation.

The Spanish site ACE had access and published the plan that the leadership and the coach Quique Setién they have designed so that footballers can best reach international commitment. As the remaining instances of the cup will be played in a period of 15 days (the final will be held on August 23), a small injury could be fatal for any player. For this reason, the next two weeks will be key.

After having had a week of vacation by the end of The league, the players of the Barcelona They will undergo coronavirus testing this Monday and return to practice on Tuesday. Taking into account that the temperature in the afternoon in the city of Catalonia does not drop below 28 ° C at this time, the climatic factor had to be taken into account by the specialists who designed the work scheme. It consists of shorter workouts than usual "but much more intense", according to the news portal.

After self-criticism after the end of La Liga, the players and the coach will seek to consecrate themselves in the Champions League (Reuters)

Compared to normal practices, there will be 10% less physical load and every three days there will be a much more relaxed session which will serve not to overload the muscles. In addition, no work will exceed 60 minutes in duration and the technical staff will emphasize constant hydration, important not only to combat heat, but also to maintain the flow of saliva that collaborates with the body's immune system.

But to ensure that players do not suffer physical problems, the Setién team will also implement a strict diet and sleep regime. In this way All members of the Barcelona team will be asked to sleep a minimum of seven hours at night and to add a 30 or 45-minute nap to that after lunch.

At the same time, footballers will have to eat fish, white or blue at least four times a day. The difference between them is that the first type has between 1-2% body fat, so it has fewer calories, while the latter have between 6-12% fat, although it is rich in D, E and A and Omega 3. This diet will be closely followed by the nutritionist of the club, who must control that the fat intake does not exceed the 25% or 35% daily. Also, it will be she who will be in charge of preparing and distributing smoothies loaded with vitamin C, D and zinc at the end of each session.

In this way, the technical team of Quique Setién He believes that he will ensure that his leaders arrive in the best way to the duel in front of the Napoli from August 8 in the Camp Nou. If they are victorious, the Catalans will travel to Portugal and on the 14th of the same month they will face off against the winner of the duel between the Bayern Munich and the Chelsea, whose first match ended with a 3-0 win in favor of the Germans in London. The semifinals are scheduled for 18 and 19, while on 23 the final will be held in Lisbon.

