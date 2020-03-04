This is the SPECTACULAR villa where Kylie and Kendall Jenner stay during their vacations in Bahamas

Share it:

The villa where Kendall and Kylie Jenner are staying has 5 rooms, an extra house for guests, a huge pool, a chef for them … Come on, all luxuries. The price? $ 10,000 a night.

Kylie Jenner's vacation will give you a LOT of envy.

Last year Forbes declared Kylie Jenner the youngest billionaire in the world with an approximate fortune of 1 billion dollars (yes, one billion). For its part, to Kendall It is also not bad at all and, in fact, it is one of the best paid models in the world. Knowing this, it does not surprise us at all that they can afford certain luxuries with which ordinary mortals can only dream. Without going any further, they always travel by 'private jet', and what about the party parties they ride. Ok, it turns out that now they have left vacation to the Bahamas accompanied by little stormi and the 'BFF' of Kylie, Amber Asaly and Anastasia Karanikolaou. We have seen the photos of the town where they are staying and we can only say one thing: WOW.

Surely for a few days you have not stopped seeing the spectacular bikini inns that are leaving us on Instagram and you have died of envy (normal, exactly the same happens to us). Well look, you haven't seen anything. Best of all is the accommodation they have chosen. It is a villa located in Harbor Island (Bahamas) that costs a whopping $ 10,000 PER NIGHT. And you know how many have they been? 4. Attention to the photos, please, because you will hallucinate in colors.

The spectacular villa where Kendall and Kylie Jenner are spending their vacations

This small and modest little house is called 'Villa Rosalita' and has 5 rooms. Oh, and this amazing villa has an additional house for fully equipped guests. Of course, as there is not enough space, because of not being tight. We understand.

With a capacity to accommodate 12 guests, 'Villa Rosalita' is decorated with beach-inspired themes. Attention, because it even has the odd original work of art.

Well, what about the rooms. The main 'suite' has a private terrace With spectacular views. But come on, that the other four are not far behind and are accessed through private entrances through the garden or terrace.

On the upper floor is the living room and a beautiful outdoor dining room.

Well, not to mention the garden … Have you seen the swimming pool? It is immense!

Wow, they don't lack anything. At your disposal they have a Chef, housekeeper, maintenance staff, gardener and laundry service. Really, we are hallucinating with the holiday pieces that are sticking. By the way, the house (sorry, EL CASOPLÓN) is available on Airbnb, in case you want to rent it for your next vacation …