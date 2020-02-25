This is the (sinister) title of the final chapter of 'The Walking Dead 10'

Share it:

'The Walking Dead' has returned from its break midseason. Premiered the ninth chapter last night in the United States – and that will be broadcast in a dubbed version tonight in FOX Spain – with 'Squeeze'We have kicked off towards the end of the tenth season. Our hype I was already through the clouds after watching the first eight episodes, and now that the end begins to approach we are climbing the walls.

Definitely have included Whispers in the plot it has been one of the best successes of the AMC series. And now that Negan It is on your side, even better. The alliance between the madman of the bat and the leader of these undead who are characterized as them, Alpha, strengthens the idea of ​​living a final battle with unexpected turns along the way. Moreover, thinking about how the series can end, Writers Guild of America West has advanced the title of the last episode of all, 10×16, and it turns out to be the most sinister.

'A Certain Doom' already tells us that we are going to see how someone meets his destination final. That is, the bite of a zombie to someone well loved will make us stir. Will it be here when we say goodbye to Michonne? It has been known for a long time that the character of Danai Gurira will say goodbye to the long series once the tenth season ends, and now, with this title we begin to think that it will be yours sacrifice which will serve to close the season high. Already warned the showrunner of the series, Angela Kang, that Michonne's character is going to go all out showing "his leadership and strength, as well as his love for people and his family"And it seems that this title has just confirmed that it will be here where the warrior meets" her destiny. "