this is the Reese Witherspoon series

February 22, 2020
After the success of series like 'Big Little Lies' or 'The Morning Show' in Apple +, it seems that Reese witherspoon He has found on television a new house in which to work as an actress and producer. To these projects, it seems that the Oscar winner will add a new one this 2020 along with the protagonist of 'Scandal', Kerry Washington. Is about 'Little Fires Everywhere', and his official trailer just saw the light Thanks to Hulu.

Both actresses also act as executive producers and protagonists of the series, which has Liz Tigelaar ('Casual') as a screenwriter and showrunner and that will be released in the United States on March 18. Television fiction adapts the novel 'Small fires everywhere' by Celeste Ng. The story focuses on two women and their families: one of these is Elena Richardson (Whiterspoon), a journalist accustomed to following the rules, a woman with a family and a life that many would describe as perfect; and on the other, Mia Warren (Washington), an artistic photographer, rebel and independent woman who constantly changes the city with his teenage daughter and he makes a living doing any job. When Mia arrives in the perfect Ohio town where Elena lives, their lives and their families intersect in a plot that explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art, the search or loss of identity, prejudices and challenges of motherhood.

"Celeste wove a beautiful and fascinating story that touched us all. And when we heard the vision they had of the Reese series, Kerry and Liz, we knew immediately that we had to have it in Hulu"Hulu content chief Joel Stillerman said in a statement. Together with the actresses, they complete the cast Rosemarie Dewitt, Jordan Elsass, Joshua Jackson, Gavin Lewis, Jaime Ray Newman, Jade Pettyjohn.

