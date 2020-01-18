This is the record of the Feroz 2020

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images
Last night the 7th edition of the Feroz Awards, the awards given by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain (AICE). The City of Alcobendas Auditorium Theater hosted the gala in which the best series and best films of the season were awarded. The actress María Hervás She was the host of the gala in which Pedro Almodóvar's film was the clear winner with 6 awards.
The rest of the awards were very distributed. The series 'Iron' and 'Perfect Life' were the winners of the night. Thus was the record.
CINEMA
Best dramatic movie
Pain and glory. The First Wish A.I.E. and El Deseo D.A.S.L.U.
Best comedy movie
Advantages of traveling by train. Morena Films, Señor y Señora, S.L.
Best address
Pedro Almodóvar by Pain and glory
Feroz L’Oréal Professionnel Award for Best Actress in a Movie
Bethlehem Costs for The infinite trench
Best Actor in a Movie
Antonio Banderas by Pain and glory
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Julieta Serrano by Pain and glory
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Enric Auquer by Who kills iron
Best screenplay
Pedro Almodóvar by Pain and glory
Best Original Music
Alberto Iglesias by Pain and glory
Best trailer
Miguel Angel Trudu for the trailer of Goodbye
Feroz FlixOlé Award for the best poster
Miguel Navia for the poster of Zero crack
Best documentary
The hidden city. The Journey Productions
Special Prize
Deaf. Caña Brothers
SERIES
Best drama series
Iron. Movistar +
Best Comedy Series
Perfect life. Movistar +
Best Leading Actress of a Series
Candela Peña by Iron
Best leading actor in a series
Javier Cámara by Vote Juan
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Yolanda Ramos by Paquita Salas
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Enric Auquer by Perfect life
Fierce Honor Award
Julia Gutiérrez Caba and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba
