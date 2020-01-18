This is the record of the Feroz 2020

Share it:

Last night the 7th edition of the Feroz Awards, the awards given by the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain (AICE). The City of Alcobendas Auditorium Theater hosted the gala in which the best series and best films of the season were awarded. The actress María Hervás She was the host of the gala in which Pedro Almodóvar's film was the clear winner with 6 awards.

The rest of the awards were very distributed. The series 'Iron' and 'Perfect Life' were the winners of the night. Thus was the record.

CINEMA

Best dramatic movie

Pain and glory. The First Wish A.I.E. and El Deseo D.A.S.L.U.

Best comedy movie

Advantages of traveling by train. Morena Films, Señor y Señora, S.L.

Best address

Pedro Almodóvar by Pain and glory

Feroz L’Oréal Professionnel Award for Best Actress in a Movie

Bethlehem Costs for The infinite trench

Best Actor in a Movie

Antonio Banderas by Pain and glory

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Julieta Serrano by Pain and glory

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Enric Auquer by Who kills iron

Best screenplay

Pedro Almodóvar by Pain and glory

Best Original Music

Alberto Iglesias by Pain and glory

Best trailer

Miguel Angel Trudu for the trailer of Goodbye

Feroz FlixOlé Award for the best poster

Miguel Navia for the poster of Zero crack

Best documentary

The hidden city. The Journey Productions

Special Prize

Deaf. Caña Brothers

SERIES

Best drama series

Iron. Movistar +

Best Comedy Series

Perfect life. Movistar +

Best Leading Actress of a Series

Candela Peña by Iron

Best leading actor in a series

Javier Cámara by Vote Juan

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Yolanda Ramos by Paquita Salas

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Enric Auquer by Perfect life

Fierce Honor Award

Julia Gutiérrez Caba and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba

