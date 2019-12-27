This is the reason why Emilia Clarke no longer takes selfies with fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Imagine what it would be like to live a life in the public domain – due to your work – and that every time you left home you would lend yourself to being stopped by anonymous people who ask you for a Photo, without further conversation, and leave without speaking to you. Situations like this are those that live actors, singers and other stars on a daily basis, something that can be emotionally a nuisance (although surely you think they end up palliating when looking at their bank accounts, eh).

But what if there is a time when it doesn't exactly matter to you because you can't control yourself? It's more or less what happened to Emilia Clarke recently, as told in a recent interview, in a podcast of Table Manners. The actress of 'Game of Thrones' has explained that it will not be done anymore 'selfies'with fans after a traumatic experience that has made him reconsider the way he interacts with people in public.

EMILIA CLARKE NO MORE 'SELFIES' WILL BE DONE WITH FANS

In the interview in question, he told what happened to him at an airport: "I was walking when suddenly I started what I consider to be a panic attack, because I was exhausted. I was alone, on the phone with my mother, and I told her that I felt that I could not breathe and that I did not know what was happening. I started crying and crying and a boy approached me and said: 'Can I take a selfie with you? And I was like …' I can not breathe, I I'm sorry, I need a minute. "

The actress He explained that this case made him reflect on how he wants to interact with his fans, and that a simple 'selfie'It would have been like:' Ok, selfie, bye. ' "I'd rather sign autographs, because when you do that, you talk a little and there's more human-with-human interaction. I've been thinking about how to do that so that my soul doesn't feel empty, because fans don't really want to talk to you. When you do the sign, you can look them in the eye and have something else human".

Emilia Clarke signing an autograph to a fan. GP ImagesGetty Images

Look, when we thought that Emilia I didn't want her image to be available continuously, all she wanted was to interact in a more humane way with people … So, you know, if you find her (aha, something superprobable), approach her with a paper and a pen (I'm sure it's funny at the outset, because it denotes you're a true fan, of course).