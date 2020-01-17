This is the price of Kimberly Loaiza's luxurious engagement ring

Share it:

Kimberly Loaiza, the older cutie, announced that she will marry the influencer Juan de Dios Pantoja, with whom they happily and in love announced the great news for their fans on social networks with a romantic photograph.

The proposal of the youtuber towards the influencer was during a luxurious and romantic evening that took place in Hawaii, while enjoying a well-deserved vacation there.

The news of the next wedding of the most beloved influencers in Mexico quickly transcended on the Internet and as usual, Internet users began to investigate in every detail, as well as youtuber José González, who investigated the Kimberly ring price and surprised everyone.

The youtuber left everyone stunned to reveal the price of the ring that Juan de Dios Pantoja gave Kimberly Loaiza to ask for a marriage, since it is a jewel of the prestigious Tiffany & Co brand, of almost one million pesos.

According to the information of the amazing jewel has a ring covered with diamonds mounted on rail and style # 12538, nothing more and nothing less than $ 988,000 Mexican pesos or more than $ 52,536 dollars.

The description of the style reads: "This temporary design reinvents the traditional Tiffany setting with a rail mounted diamond ring, resulting in a spectacular play of light."

It should be noted that Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja since their rise to fame have looked incredible garments to the latest fashion shout of the most prestigious brands such as Gucci, FENDI, Louis Vuitton, Guess, just to mention a few, of which their Products abound in the tens of thousands of pesos.







