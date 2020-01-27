This is the only person Rosalia is following on Twitter

Share it:

The empire of Rosalia Not only does international music dominate, but also social networks, where its aesthetics and music find the most profitable and flattering showcase. It is precisely there that the “Badly” interpreter has a quite strenuous filter through which she does not follow anyone. In fact, on Instagram her ‘fanbase’ is close to nine million followers, although she has only corresponded to 1,043 users – at the time this article was written. Although a more striking case is your account Twitter, where, although she kneaded more than 1.1 million fans, she has only given dado follow back ’to a person who, as you can imagine, is very important for the artist.

When we click on that profile, the nickname that appears is LIL MOCHI, whose user is @daikyri_, although his real name is Pillar and is Rosalía's sister. Her ‘partner in crime’ who has been helping her as a stylist since the artistic takeoff of the Catalan woman, although her advice and work goes beyond her ‘looks’ and also breaks into the musical and personal discipline. Together they are nail and meat, something that we can see clearly through social networks.

Pili, as Rosalía calls her affectionately, is three years older than her and part of her physical features are quite different from those of her sister, for example, she usually leads a clearer mane than the singer. Of course, the fantasy and Japanese-inspired aesthetic has also been present in his Instagram account, where right now he has only uploaded a video of her. His tweets, despite being quite short, are striking.

Pilar takes care of Rosalia and works for her from behind the camera, not as the producer and friend El Guincho, who jumped into the public eye thanks to the theme ‘With height’. Will your sister step forward in the future? Only time will tell.