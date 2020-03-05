This is the new Movistar + series created by Alejandro Hernández

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Havana in the thirties is a city in full swing. A party, like Paris, but in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. In the midst of coups, economic strength, music and debauchery, Carlos Ramos, a Spanish actor who has never set foot in America, accepts the proposal of a young Andalusian businessman to travel to Cuba posing as him. The objective is to make the employer save time while solving his life problems. A simple goal to achieve. Carlos just has to pretend, and Cuba makes it easy for him. Over two months he will lead a life of luxury with a wealthy family, the Lahera, owners of the best tobacco in the country. His daughter, Hilda, is a young woman trained in American universities who is about to launch the first brand of gourmet cigars: Prestige. Carlos has not smoked a cigar in his life, but he would give an arm because Hilda taught him … Suddenly, an easy plan based on supplanting an identity in exchange for much pleasure and five thousand pesetas, becomes a real nightmare. Because you cannot live surrounded by privileges and accept, overnight, that none belongs to you.

This is the plot of ‘Habanos’, new original Movistar + series created by Alejandro Hernandez and produced together with Wanda Films and the ICAIC that will be shot between Cuba and Spain throughout the year. Hernández has collaborated with filmmakers such as Alejandro Amenábar, Marian oBarroso or Manuel Martín Cuenca and, among his latest titles, there are hits such as' Adú ',' While the war lasts' or the series' Criminal '(Netflix) and' Tomorrow '(Movistar +).

“This series is a trip to my Cuban roots. I was born and raised there. And for 6 years, between 12 and 18, I participated in all tobacco campaigns. I have planted tobacco, I have harvested it, I have smoked it and I have sold it, especially in the 1990s, when I took money out of a box in Montecristo to pay for my film studies at the San Antonio school. With that premise, what better background for a series that talks about such universal themes as ambition, hope or failure? ”Antonio explains.