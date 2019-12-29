This is the most hated 'scout trooper' of 'The Mandalorian'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first season of 'The Mandalorian'It has come to an end and we have up to 22 reasons to explain its success. The Disney + series, a space western created by Jon Favreau, has convinced fans during all these weeks, which have culminated with an intense ending that leaves the door open to an already confirmed second season (which will arrive in autumn 2020). As we continue to reflect on the questions and answers that last episode of what is already the most pirated series of 2019 has left us, we look back to focus on one of the moments that is generating more comments on social networks. And not precisely for good. And if there has been a real revelation in the series, that has been Baby yoda, a phenomenon that has become an infinite 'meme' that has arrived to stay and has received some blows in the last chapter of the season.

Everything happens at a time of great tension, when the protagonist (Pedro Pascal) is in a complicated situation with his allies and his little green mate has been kidnapped by imperial scout troopers (We will not reveal more details of the plot so as not to reveal unwanted spoilers). In that stretch of history, they keep the prisoner in a purse and wait for the order to deliver it to their superiors. The two characters joke about him and, every time he makes some noise, he gets hit hard to shut up. And the heart of the fans breaks into a thousand pieces. After all, it is the beloved Baby Yoda we are talking about.

The most curious of all is who hides behind the 'scout trooper' mask which has provoked the anger of the fans for messing with the most beloved character in the series. And it sure sounds to you: it's about Jason Sudeikis, American actor and comedian of 'Saturday Night Live' that we have also seen in films like 'Colossal', 'We are the Miller', 'How to kill your boss' or the recent 'Super nerds'. Next to him was another comic known in the United States, Adam Pally, seen in 'The Mindy Project' and 'Happy Endings'. It is clear that both work in the field of comedy, with a scene that pulls a lot of fun even when the situation that the characters live is quite tense. A comic relief in which poor Baby Yoda has gone wrong.

'The Mandalorian' has signed the end of its first season, waiting to revolutionize the small screen again in a year. By then, yes, the Disney + platform will now be available in Spain.