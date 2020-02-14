This is the Mercedes with which Hamilton wants to win his seventh F1 World Cup

The team Mercedes presented this Friday its car W11 with which Lewis Hamilton He will look for his seventh world title. The car was unveiled in a session held at the Silverstone circuit, with the presence of Hamilton and his partner Valtteri Bottas.

The W11 follows last year's car lines and opts for a falling nose to differentiate itself from the W10. Being a hybrid car and engine Mercedes, the German team intends to continue with its reign in F1 Mercedes has conquered, by the hand of Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the last six world championships and the British driver will seek to match Michael Schumacher With seven titles.

Mercedes wanted to pay tribute to the German and his domain at this time by showing in the presentation the W01 that Shcumacher drove in 2010. "It has been a fantastic time. Our car has many similarities with the one he drove in his day Schumacher"explained Toto Wolf, executive director of Mercedes." Today is the day when the journey begins. Then you have to go to Barcelona and do a good test. That is the next step, we don't want to look very far, "he added.

Along with Wolf were also Bottas and Hamilton, on which all eyes will be on this 2020. "I feel prepared. At this point of the year you don't think about pressure, but about having fun, although you also do it concentrated, "Hamilton explained.

The preseason test They will be held in Barcelona from February 19 to 21 and from 26 to 28 of the same month. The World Cup will start at the Albert Park (Melbourne) circuit next March, 15th.