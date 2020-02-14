Sports

This is the Mercedes with which Hamilton wants to win his seventh F1 World Cup

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The team Mercedes presented this Friday its car W11 with which Lewis Hamilton He will look for his seventh world title. The car was unveiled in a session held at the Silverstone circuit, with the presence of Hamilton and his partner Valtteri Bottas.

The W11 follows last year's car lines and opts for a falling nose to differentiate itself from the W10. Being a hybrid car and engine Mercedes, the German team intends to continue with its reign in F1 Mercedes has conquered, by the hand of Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, the last six world championships and the British driver will seek to match Michael Schumacher With seven titles.

Mercedes wanted to pay tribute to the German and his domain at this time by showing in the presentation the W01 that Shcumacher drove in 2010. "It has been a fantastic time. Our car has many similarities with the one he drove in his day Schumacher"explained Toto Wolf, executive director of Mercedes." Today is the day when the journey begins. Then you have to go to Barcelona and do a good test. That is the next step, we don't want to look very far, "he added.

READ:  Rafa Nadal overwhelms Tsonga and will be in the semifinals with the young Shapovalov

Along with Wolf were also Bottas and Hamilton, on which all eyes will be on this 2020. "I feel prepared. At this point of the year you don't think about pressure, but about having fun, although you also do it concentrated, "Hamilton explained.

The preseason test They will be held in Barcelona from February 19 to 21 and from 26 to 28 of the same month. The World Cup will start at the Albert Park (Melbourne) circuit next March, 15th.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.