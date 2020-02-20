This is the life of Lucero's daughter in a prestigious and exclusive US boarding school

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most famous marriages in the country was that of Lucero and Emmanuel Mijares, and although they are already divorced, the relationship between them is excellent for the sake of their two children.

For a sample, the magazine Who released the life of Lucero Mijares Hogaza, daughter of celebrities in the United States.

Although the family is very reserved with her private life, the teenager who is already 14 years old studies in a school in Massachusetts, United States.

Some celebrity fan accounts on Instagram even show Lucero in his school activities. Thus we learned that he is a cheerleader in high school where he studies.

The prestigious Dana Hall School

The name of the prestigious school is Dana Hall School, located in Wellesley and founded in 1881 by Henry F. Durant.

The prestigious school has hosted notable students; because the institution is only for women.

The princess of Jordan, Aisha bint Al Hussein, Venezuelan activist and politician María Corina Machado, as well as the former Puerto Rican lady, Rosario Ferré, passed through the halls of the prestigious school.

The opera singer Madelyn Renne and the actress and comedian Alexandra Wentworth have also studied there.

The cost of the annual tuition in the school is 47 thousand 787 dollars (that is, around 930 thousand Mexican pesos).

According to the same school, in each classroom the average is 12 students and a total of 468 students in grades 5 through 12.

With information from Who.

You may also be interested: Lucero could star in remake of "The Privilege of Amar"