This is the kind of relationship that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have today

A source close to both tells what kind of relationship they currently have.

Also, Brad would have been in charge of asking for forgiveness and dealing with this friendly reconciliation.

A lot has rained since the tandem Brangelina burst into surprise in Hollywood in 2005 and the actress Jennifer Aniston, the third in discord, became the most wanted character in the global social press. The protagonist of ‘Friends’ mutated, without hardly realizing, in the American Chenoa, something that divided the world into two sides almost irremediably: #TeamJen and #TeamAngelina. Two teams that we recently analyzed to realize that they should never have existed. Over time, the ‘supercouple’ formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made water, something that, together with the casual media divorce of Jennifer and Justin Theroux, led to an approach between the interpreter of ‘Troy’ and the one that embodied Rachel Green. Because yes, life can sometimes be wonderful.

This ‘revival’ keeps the entire planet in suspense since February 2019 – literally – when Pitt appeared at Aniston's birthday party. Since then, a discreet and respectful friendship between the two has flourished that would now have reached its peak. As reported by the ‘US Weekly’ media, the relationship that the two superstars maintain could be cataloged as ‘flirting’.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful relationship that borders on flirting at times. They share the same sense of humor and have a contagious energy that manifests when they are together. Although they insist that everything is very platonic and that there is nothing else. ”

The nearby source throws more information about it and inquires on how both maturedly overcome the sound disagreement that occurred in 2005:

“It took Jen his time to heal the wound and stop feeling bad about how he left it there by 2005. This (the current relationship) is something that has taken a long time, and they are very aware of the hysteria they cause in all their fans. Brad has taken responsibility and made an effort to make amends, since he did not realize all the damage he caused at that time to Jennifer. I was simply absorbed in Angelina and could not look out of that tunnel. ”

Yes, if you have also taken for granted in the part of “the hysteria that they cause in all their fans” that means that you already have your sights set on 2020. A year that, hopefully, could bring us the most sound reconciliation of the century. And if nothing happens, we will get a precious lesson on how two of the most famous people in the world knew how to put aside the pain and hatred created around them in order to overcome a painful chapter that has long stopped stinging . Do we apply this story?