This is the introduction of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with the iconic theme in Spanish

Yesterday the introduction sequence of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with a ration of nostalgia quite strong that in our country could only be overcome by changing the original theme by the one played by Jordi Cubino.

It was the companion Saúl González, of the Vandal.net website, who was in charge of putting the video made by Bandai Namco the theme with which so many children engaged in Dragon Ball grew up in this country.

As I know you are looking forward to it … here is the initial kinematics of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot with the song we enjoyed in Spain performed by Jordi Cubino: pic.twitter.com/lHAZE7wLgJ – Saúl González (@ SaulGonzalez_4) December 18, 2019

And as one of the eternal debates in Spain has always been whether Dragon Ball was better in Spanish or Catalan, you also have the introduction with the theme sung in this language. And also with the topics in Galician and in Valencian so that you all have your little time of pure nostalgia.